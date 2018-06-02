KARACHI, : Former Chief Secretary Fazlur Rehman sworn in as Sindh caretaker chief minister on Saturday.

He arrived at the Governor House in special protocol. Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair administered the oath to Fazlur Rehman.

Outgoing chief minister Murad Ali Shah, speaker Sindh assembly Agha Siraj Durrani, mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, former provincial ministers Nisar Khohro, Nasir Shah, Director General (DG) Rangers Major General Muhammad Saeed, Sindh Inspector General Police A.D Khowaja, provincial secretaries and city elders attended the ceremony.

The oath taking ceremony was arranged by Sindh chief secretary Muhammad Rizwan Memon. Sindh governor facilitated caretaker chief minister over taking charge of the post.

Both exchanged views over several significant matter including the steps for free and fair elections.

The governor expressed hope that Fazlur Rehman will perform his duties in an efficient manner. He maintained that upcoming elections will be an important turning point in the political history.

Caretaker Sindh CM thanked the political parties and public for their confidence.

On the other hand, deadlock persists in naming Balochistan’s caretaker chief minister while the matter of naming interim CM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been referred to the parliamentary committee.