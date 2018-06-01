Fazlur Rehman named as caretaker Chief Minister Sindh

By: Faizan Munawar Varya

KARACHI (Pakistan Observer – Exclusive): Fazlur Rehman named as the caretaker chief minister of the Sindh province, as the outgoing Sindh government and opposition have agreed upon the name.

Outgoing chief minister Murad Ali Shah and opposition leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan agreed upon Rehman’s name as the caretaker CM following a meeting that lasted for more than two-and-a-half-hour.

Murad Ali Shah said Mr. Fazlur Rehman served as Sindh chief secretary from 2007 to 2010, after which he was retired from service. Served as finance secretary and lead other committees as well.

On Friday, Rehman will take oath as the caretaker chief minister of Sindh on Friday. The oath ceremony would be administered by Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair.