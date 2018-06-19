Fazlullah meets his nemesis

A US drone strike killed head of the Pakistani Taliban in Afghanistan’s eastern Konar province, Afghan officials said Friday, eliminating a notorious insurgent commander who had ordered attacks on school children in Pakistan, including future Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani confirmed the death of Mullah Fazlullah in a Twitter message and said he had informed Pakistan’s Prime Minister and Army Chief of the development.

This is, indeed, a significant development that has the potential not only to pave the way for elimination of all remnants of terrorism on either side of the Durand Line but also reduce tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan encouraging them to enter into a meaningful and substantive cooperative mode for regional peace and security. This is because Fazlullah, regarded in Pakistan as a particularly ruthless militant, was widely reviled for ordering a bloody attack on Army Public School in Peshawar in 2014 in which more than 140 children and their teachers were massacred. Two years back, Malala Yousafzai was shot in her native Swat Valley for advocating girls’ education. She survived a serious head injury and went on to become youngest Nobel Peace laureate in 2014. Apart from sponsoring scores of other terrorist attacks and bomb blasts inside Pakistan leading to killing and maiming of hundreds of innocent people, Fazlullah was also known as Mullah Radio for his provocative sermons, broadcast from Swat Valley.

In the face of an elaborate operation launched by Pakistan Army, Mullah fled to Afghanistan along with his companions and took refuge in Kunar from where he continued anti-Pakistan activities. There were reasons to believe that he enjoyed patronage of Afghan and Indian intelligence agencies that are pursuing agenda of destabilisation of Pakistan. The leadership of Pakistan repeatedly provided evidence to Afghan government as well as the United States about involvement of these elements in terrorist activities against Pakistan but they were unmoved and Mullah continued with his dastardly agenda. This became one of bones of contention between Pakistan and Afghan/US with Islamabad urging them either to expel Mullah Fazlullah or take action against him. It was important because successive and indiscriminate operations by Pakistan Army against militants and terrorists achieved remarkable successes and it is believed that they have no more organised presence on Pakistani soil. However, activities of Pakistani Taliban from the soil of Afghanistan presented a challenge and it was feared that the gains made by the Army in the war against terror would not lead to logical conclusion until and unless similar genuine action was taken by the other side against all terrorist groups in Afghanistan.

It was strange that while the United States and Kabul government had been demanding of Pakistan to move against all sorts of terrorists including Haqqani Network, they themselves were not willing to reciprocate. In this backdrop, killing of Mullah Fazlullah in a ‘counter-terrorism strike’ in the border region was a welcome development and as pointed out by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in its statement, elimination of Fazlullah gives relief to scores of Pakistani families who fell victim to TTP terror including the APS massacre. His killing could open the door for stronger cooperation among Pakistan, Afghanistan and the United States in counter-terrorism. It also signalled that the Trump Administration, which announced a unilateral South Asia Strategy aimed at dictating its own terms in the war on terror, was gradually coming to terms with the ground realities. Pakistan, as before, is always willing to extend necessary cooperation and assistance in wiping out terrorists and its commitment is unmatched but there have to be measures to address its own security and national interests. Targeting of Mullah Fazlullah has removed one such obstacle in the way of genuine cooperation among the three countries and hopefully, steps would also be taken to allay apprehensions of Pakistan about growing influence of India in Afghanistan at the cost of its national interests.

There is all the more need to foil designs of people like Zalmay Khalilzad who always look upon things in a negative way and this time too he is questioning what Pakistan is doing in return for killing of Fazlullah. He ignores the reality that killing of the Mullah on Afghan soil has confirmed Pakistani claims that some terrorist entities and hardcore elements were enjoying safe havens there. Again, it was because of sincere cooperation of Pakistan and China that ceasefire has been agreed upon in Afghanistan which could create conducive atmosphere for resumption of peace and reconciliation process in that country. We hope all sides would take more measures to remove mistrust and move ahead in unison to strike a final blow to terrorism in the region. Cooperation and not intimation or arms twisting is the answer to the menace of terrorism.

Related