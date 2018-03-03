Fazl wants Ch Nisar as caretaker PM

Islamabad

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that there may be elections understanding with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), saying that there is no wrong in it if Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and leader of opposition Syed Khursheed Shah have consensus on making Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan as caretaker prime minister.

Fazlur Rehman was expressing these views while talking to media after the session of the parliament on Friday.

He said that tensions between institutions cannot be concealed by maintaining a neutral tone.

Fazlur Rehman said that Nawaz Sharif is being summoned for court hearings on a weekly basis, whereas other absconders are roaming around freely.

He said that Nawaz Sharif’s conduct has been uncompromising but Shahbaz Sharif seems to be willing to negotiate. Shahbaz is trying to build a consensus but the tensions existing between institutions are an impeding factor, he said.

Fazlur Rehman vouched for PML-N’s support and said that JUI-F will support the federal government in the upcoming Senate elections.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that he has evidences that Imran Khan was brought for promoting the agenda of Jews, saying that the evidences will be made public when the need arises.

To a question, JUI-F chief said that any institution should prove its work through his total submission to the state instead of swearing.

The JUI-F leader spoke about the reinstatement of the Muttahida-Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), saying that, “The Jamiatul Hadis conference will take place in Lahore on March 12 instead of March 8. PML-N induction on the MMA platform will be discussed in the near future, he said.

Earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman was elected as the president of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), an alliance of religio-political parties.

During a meeting of MMA in Lahore, a general council comprising 20 members of the alliance was formed.

MMA issued a statement saying that the aim of their struggle was to develop the society and form an Islamic welfare state.

It said that all decisions will be made on the basis of consensus, and any attack by non-religious elements will be retaliated.—SABAH