Fazl-ur-Rehman forced to leave ministers’ enclave after 13 years

ISLAMABAD : Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has been forced to leave the Ministers’ Enclave in Islamabad after 13 years of residing.

The action was taken on media reports that the JUI-F chief has been enjoying the perks despite not being a federal minister. He has paid all the arrears for his residence before leaving it.

The JUI-F chief was enjoying the facilities allotted for ministers at bungalow No 22, while being chairman of Kashmir committee.

In the late general elections, he lost polls on two National Assembly seats.

After leaving his abode at the Ministers’ Enclave, he has shifted to Senator Talha Mehmood’s farm house.

Maulana Fazl has held the Election Commission of Pakistan responsible for “rigging in the polls”. He also convened a multi-party conference which had rejected the election results.

