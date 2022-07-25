Fazl ur Rahman to become party in Mazari’s ruling case

Islamabad: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl ur Rahman Sunday announced that he would become a party in the case filed by the PTI and PMLQ against the ruling of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

Addressing a press conference in Dera Ismail Khan, Fazl ur Rahman, who is also the head of the PDM alliance, said that he would file a petition in the Supreme Court to become a party in the case.

During the press conference, the PDM head demanded the establishment of a full court of the Supreme Court to hear the petition.

“A party leader directs his parliamentary party despite not being a member, however, a new discussion has been started that only parliamentary leader has the authority to lead the party in the assembly.”

He said that Pervaiz Elahi’s son Moonis Elahi had comprehended the contents of the letter written by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to the deputy speaker and acceded imminent defeat to his father in the elections of the coveted CM’s slot.

Severely criticizing Imran Khan, he said that Imran’s narrative was based on lies, adding that the PTI chairman was only a tool in the completion of the international agenda to destroy the ideology of the state.