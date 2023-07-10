Tariq Saeed Peshawar

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president and chief of his own faction of JUI Maulana Fazl Ur Rehman while expressing his serious reservations over being ignored in Dubai parleys, Sunday admitted that the movement was basically aimed at countering the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and after the ouster of the Imran Khan government, the PDM was no longer needed. “I wonder as to why did the ruling Pakistan Muslim League failed to take the component parties of the PDM into confidence about the Dubai talks”, the JUI Supremo said while talking to senior newsmen in Peshawar adding all the parties in the alliance should have been taken in to the confidence.

Maulana said definitely the talk with the Pakistan Peoples Party held in Dubai were not sudden but preplanned.