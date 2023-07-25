Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F and Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is likely to visit Dubai to meet former president Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N supremo, Nawaz Sharif to ‘discuss’ caretaker setup.

The contacts between Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Muslim League-N and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam are gearing up as the date for end of the present assembly is coming nearer.

Sources having knowledge of the development said Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif have contacted Fazlur Rehman after which he is likely to visit Dubai to meet both the leaders.

The three bigwigs will ‘finalise’ the names for the caretaker governments.