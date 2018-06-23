Fazl to face young blood in elections

D I Khan

The senior politician, President of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) and JUIF chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman who is flexing muscles to contest general election from NA-38 and 39 DI Khan would have to face tough challenge against PTI’s young leader Ali Amin Gandapur and PPP Faisal Khan Kundi, while former Senator Waqar Khan is also in the run. A major contest for two National Assembly and five PK seats from DI Khan would be observed during the upcoming general election among MMA President Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, PPP Faisal Karim Kundi, PTI Ali Amin Gandapur and former Senator Waqar Ahmed Khan.

The papers of as many as 120 candidates of various political parties and independent have so far accepted for two NA-38 and NA-39 and five PK seats from the district, provincial election commissioner informed. Born in 1953, Maulana Fazl ur Rehman was son of Mufti Mahmud who won election against PPP leader Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in 1970 from DI Khan. As religious leader, Maulan Fazl ur Rehman was respected and elected to National assembly from DI Khan several times, from 1988 to 2018. He remained leader of opposition in national assembly from 2004 to 2007. Rehman lost election to National Assembly on MMA ticket from NA-24 DI Khan in 2008.

PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi who had served as Deputy Speaker National Assembly from 2008 to 2013 was elected to NA in 2008 general polls. He ran for the seat of NA from NA-24 DIKhan as independent candidate in 2013 but remained unsuccessful.—APP