Fazl, Shahbaz agree to convene PDM session by May end

Staff Reporter

Jamiat Ulema Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif agreed on Monday to convene a session of the Pakistan Democratic Movement by the end of May.

The agreement was reached during a telephonic conversation between the PDM president and the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

During the conversation, the two leaders held detailed consultations about the political situation in the country

Fazl would soon announce the final date of the PDM session after contacting the other leaders in the anti-government alliance.

According to sources in the PDM on Monday confirmed that the alliance planned to hold countrywide rallies and public gatherings against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government in June and July this year.