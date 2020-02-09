Fazl second phase of protest against govt from Feb 23

Amraiz Khan

Lahore

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazl ur Rehman on Sunday announced that he will launch a campaign against the PTI-led government by holding public gatherings in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad in the coming days.

The veteran politician made the announcement after holding a consultative meeting with allied parties in Lahore.

Fazl further said the JUI-F and its allied parties will hold a public gathering on February 23 in Karachi, in Islamabad on March 1 and March 19 in Lahore.

The announcement was in line with what JUI-F’s secretary general had stated last month.

He said that the JUI-F was focused on how all the parties will join each other on a mutual platform to deliver a message of unity to masses.

Criticising the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), he said that the situation had changed after the passage of bills pertaining to the extension of the services chiefs.

Addressing PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervez Illahi, he asked him to unveil the “secret” behind the ending of JUI-F’s Azadi March in November last year. “The secret was that the JUI-F’s sit-in was called off after assurance that the prime minister will resign and new elections will be held after three months,” the maulana revealed.

The JUI-F chief further said that the party will think about inviting the Chaudhry brothers if they change their position.

“Our movement has shaken the building of the government,” he said and refused to accept the legitimacy of the government. He alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan was enjoying a fake government. He said that there was no contact between him and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif as well as PPP chief Asif Zardari since they voted for extension in the services chiefs’ tenure.