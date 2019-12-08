Fazl says boat of rulers is about to sink Efforts to send government packing will continue

Observer Report

Peshawar

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Sunday that the incumbent government’s ship was about to sink and they would continue efforts to send the incumbent government packing.

Addressing a public rally in Peshawar on Sunday, he said that the opposition’s sit-in has made the rulers worried, adding that the increasing inflation has made the life of the common man miserable. “On the one hand the government promised 10 million jobs but two-and-a-half million youngsters have been made unemployed,” Fazl said adding that the movement that he had started against the government will achieve its objective.

“Do not worry, our movement is heading towards its destination. This government’s ship will sink soon,” he said. “Neither do we accept this unjust government nor will we let it rule over us.”

He lashed out at the government over the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit system and said that it was not possible that the people voted for the party which had ruined the city.

“They have turned the entire city upside down,” he said. “PTI claims it won elections from Peshawar. Why would anyone vote for the party from Peshawar when they’ve turned the city upside down,” he wondered.

He said that the incumbent government had sought more loans than any before it in one year. “They are taking loans from the Asian Development Bank as well,” he said.

The JUI-F chief insisted that loans taken by previous governments were spent on the development projects. He said that this discovery was made by the commission formed by the prime minister to probe rival political parties.

He further said that the government has sold Kashmir, adding that the traitors cannot be allowed to rule the country. “Pakistan’s foreign policy has completely failed,” Fazl added.

The Maulana said that Imran had promised with the youth to provide ten million jobs to them during the election campaign but unfortunately the founders of new Pakistan had rendered 25 lakh people jobless.