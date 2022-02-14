Fazl rules out ‘unconstitutional means’ to oust PTI govt JUI-F to mark ‘Hijab Day’ next Friday

Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said the joint opposition will not opt for unconstitutional means to dislodge the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Speaking to the media, Fazl, who is the chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F as well, said the opposition will not let “anyone bury the system”.

“The initial contact [with political parties] to oust the government has borne good results and soon the votes [for a no-confidence motion] will be complete,” he added. Fazl said the modalities to bring a no-confidence vote against the government will be finalised in an upcoming meeting of the opposition parties. “We will not bury the system,” he added.

In a comment about a ban on headscarves in the Indian state of Karnataka, Fazal said the JUI-F will mark a ‘Hijab Day’ next Friday to express solidarity with the Indian Muslims.

Maulana Fazl said that no one is allowed to take the law into their own hands, no new state should be created within the state. He further said that on coming Friday, we will appeal to the whole country to make women wear hijab Muslims’ rights are being taken away in India.