Fazl protests Abbasi over electoral reforms committee

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday contacted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and voiced strong protest over the matter of electoral reforms committee.

According to sources, Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed his reservations and made it clear to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi that JUI-F will neither become part of any electoral reforms committee nor will it sit with Imran led government on any platform.

JUI-F Chief said that PML-N will have to take PDM onboard on any matter as the party is still part of the opposition alliance.