Fazl owned 600 kanal land illegally in Musharraf era: Shafqat Mehmood

ISLAMABAD : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday alleged that the Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman owned 600 canals land illegally in Musharraf era.

Addressing a Press Conference here at National Press Club (NPC) he said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should tell us that how the land allocated for the martyrs was given to the Chairman Kashmir Committee Fazal-ur-Rehman.

The PTI lead said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman got seat of the Chairman Kashmir Committee only to gain perks and privileges. He said that Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman’s politics is self-centered.

Shafqat Mehmood also alleged that the former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akram Durrani misused his authority. He said that Akram Durrani has assets beyond income, adding that he owns CNG pumps, farm houses and several houses in Islamabad.

Furthermore, he said that Indian forces have been targeting Kashmiris with pallet guns.

