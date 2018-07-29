Fazl offered re-election, vote recount

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur has offered Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to conduct re-election or vote recounting in Dera Ismail Khan’s NA-38 constituency.

In a statement issued by Gandapur, he maintained that Fazlur Rehman can inspect the election results in whatever way he wishes. I will also contest if Maulana wants to make arrangements by his own will, he added. The PTI leader asserted that he has vowed to bury Fazlur Rehman’s politics of indifference and wickedness.

‘Maulana will not re-contest in the polls because he knows that the defeat margin for the second time will be greater. He should cone in the field if have enough guts,’ asserted Gandapur. The MMA chief suffered a major shock as he was ousted by rookie candidates of PTI on two seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He contested the general elections as a candidate of MMA from two seats in KPK, losing both by a fair margin.—INP

