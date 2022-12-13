Fazl, Mengal concerned at being ignored over Reko Diq legislation

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Tuesday expressed reservations for not taking them in confidence over legislation regarding Reko Diq.

According to sources, the PDM chairman met BNP chief in which matters pertaining to overall political situation of the country and Balochistan came under discussion.

In this regard, sources said that both leaders while expressing concern for not being taken into confidence over Reko Diq legislation, agreed on adopting joint political strategy.

Both the leaders called the Foreign Investment Protection and Promotion Bill against the 18th Amendment.

Earlier, the BNP-M chief, a key ally of the Centre’s ruling alliance, was reportedly displeased with the government over recent legislation in connection with the Reko Diq project.

Sources claimed that Mr Mengal, who was considering parting ways with the ruling coalition, had summoned a meeting of BNP-M’s core committee to discuss the recent developments and future plan of action.

The former CM Balochistan had also refused to support the Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Bill, 2022 in the lower house of the parliament. However, the ruling alliance, while apparently bulldozing the concerns raised by the allies, managed to take the parliament’s nod on the bill.