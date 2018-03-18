Fazl hints at MMA restoration soon

Multan

Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) was a powerful political identity in the past and it will be restored very soon. ‘We are working on restoration of the MMA and there are some technical issues in this regard. However, these issues will be resolved in the next few days and the alliance would be restored soon,’ he disclosed.

Addressing a press conference at Jamia Qasimul Uloom here on Saturday, he said the Charter of Democracy signed by the late Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif which was a good step and the respective parties had followed it during the last four, five years. However, now, these big political parties are not following it in letter and spirit, he regretted.

The Mulana strongly condemned the incidents of shoe and ink throwing on political leaders. ‘Whole nation knows who is responsible for harming ethics in politics. Our religion does not allow such unethical acts,’ added Mulana Fazlu Rehman.

To a query, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that some powers were working for their vested interests in Senate elections. He suggested that all politicians should work to bring about improvement in Senate election process.

Meanwhile, Central leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has suggested that Senate elections should be held on the pattern of National Assembly in order to end horse-trading and corruption. While talking to the media here at Jamia Qasimul Aloom, he said that after amending the Constitution, direct election should be held for Senate seats. He said the JUI-F had election alliance with the PML-N and its members voted the PML-N in Senate elections.—APP