Fazl greets Taliban for victory against US

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazl ur Rehman sent a congratulatory message to Afghan Taliban on their victory against the US and the NATO troops in Kabul.

Maulana Fazl congratulated the Taliban for their 20-year long Jihad against the foreign troops. He also assured the Taliban leadership of all sorts of support.

“JUI-F termed the invasion of US troops in Afghanistan as aggression and the Taliban attacks on foreign troops as right to self-defence,” Fazl said.

Fazl also extended his greetings to the people of Afghanistan and the Muslim world. “With the help and support of Allah Almighty, after sincere sacrifices,

Taliban Mujahideen have liberated their homeland Afghanistan from the world powers and their henchmen,” he said. “The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam values the new system that the Taliban leadership has launched with a policy of peace, goodwill, and reconciliation after its victories.

We hope that with the same sincerity, divinity, and foresight, they will succeed in building a peaceful and stable Islamic Afghanistan through a better strategy,” he further added.

“JUI-F sincerely congratulates Amir of Tehreek-e-Islami Taliban Maulvi Haibatullah Akhundzada and all his comrades on this great achievement.”

