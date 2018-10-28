Fazl fails to convince Nawaz to attend APC

LAHORE, : Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at his Jati Umra residence on Sunday and invited him to attend an all parties conference (APC) to be convened by his party.

During the meeting spanning around two hours and attended by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Pervez Rashid, Rana Tanveer, Zahid Hamid and Akram Khan, the JUI-F chief and Nawaz Sharif discussed various issues, including the current political situation in the country and the proposed joint anti-government alliance.

Sources said the Maulana Fazlur Rehman failed to convince former prime minister to attend the opposition’s APC. However, a delegation of PML-N will attend the conference.

Talking to media a day earlier, Fazlur Rehman stressed that opposition parties knew how important it was to stay united and launch a joint struggled from a common platform.

He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has always been used for political ends. He regretted that the political parties committed a mistake by not amending the NAB during the 18th amendment.

Separately, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday said that he or his party are not interested in toppling the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the former president said that he doesn’t want to topple the government but wants the PTI to fail and leave the government.

About the upcoming APC against the government and the parties’ participation, he said that the initiative was taken by Maulana Fazlur Rehman and it is yet to be seen if the conference sees the light of the day or not.

“Neither Nawaz (Sharif) needs me nor do I need him, this initiative (APC) was taken by Maulana Fazlur Rehman and it is yet to be seen if it is successful,” said Zardari while answering a question about a PML-N, PPP alliance against the government.

