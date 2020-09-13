Fazl discusses political situation with Shujaat

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday called on Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and discussed the current political situation in the country.

Talking to media men, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that he had come to inquire about the health of the PML-Q leader.

The JUI-F chief refused to respond to a query regarding the chances of success for the opposition-led All Parties Conference on September 20. “I am here to inquire after the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain,” he said.

It emerged that the two leaders discussed matters pertaining to the overall political situation and other issues of mutual interest during the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that opposition parties have decided to summon a meeting of the much-awaited All Parties Conference on September 20, a day after Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shahbaz Sharif met Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari during his visit to Karachi.