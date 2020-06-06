Fazl demands larger NFC share for KP after merger of tribal areas

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Ameer Jamiat Ulema-e-Iislam-Fazal (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday demanded that after the merger of the tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the province be provided a larger share of the 10th National Finance Commission award and that the grant to provinces be more than the current 57.5%.

His remarks came during a media briefing in Peshawar following a multi-party conference. Fazlur Rehman said he ‘condemns the dragging in of issues like the NFC into the coronavirus response’.

‘We do not accept a revision of the 18th Amendment,’ he said. ‘A change brought to the 18th Amendment will be a threat to national unity and peace.’ He said that the current government had been ‘birthed out of rigging’ and that it is ‘responsible for the spread of the virus’.

Fazlur Rehman said he regrets the ‘callousness’ shown by the foreign minister toward the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis. He said all attendants of the multi-party conference demand the immediate return of bodies of the deceased awaiting repatriation abroad.

‘The Peshawar airport must be opened to overseas Pakistanis and tickets that are accessible without currying someone’s favour must be issued,’ he said. He also demanded that educational activities be allowed to resume.

Fazlur Rehman said the province must be given Rs500bn under the AGN Kazi formula and after the merger of tribal territories, the security of people there be guaranteed.

The Aftab Ghulam Nabi Kazi committee, named after and headed by the deputy chairman of the then Planning Commission, was formed in July 1985 to frame a formula for the calculation of the NHP (net hydel profit) to the provinces under Article 161(2) of the Constitution.

Article 161 (2) of the Constitution states, ‘the net profits earned by the federal government or any undertaking established or administrated by the federal government from the bulk generation of power at hydro-electric station shall be paid to the province in which the hydro-electric station is located.’ Speaking of the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case, he said that the presidential reference is ‘based on ill-intent’.