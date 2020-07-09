Fazl criticises ‘lack of uniform policy’ in govt’s Covid-19 response

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has criticised what he called a “lack of uniform policy” in the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to reporters after a multi-party conference hosted by him in Karachi, he said neither the state and the state institutions are “on the same page”, nor is there congruence between the federal government and the provinces regarding measures to fight the pandemic.

“In such a situation, what has happened until now [regarding rising virus cases] was inevitable,” he said, also accusing the World Health Organisation of changing its stance “every fortnight”. He said like the government’s decision concerning educational institutions, the JUI-F is proposing the reopening of madressahs after Eidul Azha.