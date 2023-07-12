Pakistan Democratic Movement President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday ‘conditionally agreed’ on timely elections in second meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif amid ‘political differences.’

The PDM President held a second meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif following the former’s reservations over Dubai meeting held between Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Sources claimed that Maulana Fazl has conditionally agreed on timely elections, saying that political decisions including elections will be accepted if “made from platform of Pakistan Democratic Movement”.

During the meeting, the JUI-F chief expressed reservations over position of PPP, a news channel said.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz apprised Fazlur Rehman of the decisions taken in the Dubai meeting between PPP and PML-N’s leadership. “Rehman was apprised that the meeting was held for confidence building on some issues,” sources claimed.

The PML-N president told Fazlur Rehman that his party would have taken the coalition parties into confidence for a mutual decision after ‘confidence building’. “We want decision as per Constitution, but will not surpass the PDM,” sources quoting PM said.