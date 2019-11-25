Fazl calls conference to devise next anti-govt strategy

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A multi-party conference has been called by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to decide on the next course of action in the anti-government campaign by the opposition, his spokesperson said on Sunday.

The conference, to which a total of nine parties have been invited, will be held in Islamabad on Tuesday and hosted by the JUI-F chief, the spokesman told a news channel.

Among those personally invited by Rehman are PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai.

Among the other parties invited are Awami National Party, Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan and Jamiat Ahle Hadith.

According to JUI-F sources, Rehman will brief the attendees on ‘Plan A’ and ‘Plan B’ of the ‘Azadi’ protest. Furthermore, he will take them into confidence over “secret talks held to bring an end to the government”. “He will inform the opposition members on how the government’s roots shall be cut,” said the sources. From the PML-N, a four-member delegation led by Raja Zafarul Haq will participate in the conference, said Ahsan Iqbal. This will include Iqbal himself, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Amir Muqam.