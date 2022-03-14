Fazl asks Imran to complete numbers in NA ahead of no-trust vote

Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday asked the public to be ready as the Opposition will summon them to Islamabad at any moment as the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan has been submitted to the National Assembly.

Addressing a presser at Dera Ismael Khan regarding the no-trust move, Fazl said the PM has lost the majority as well as the trust of his allies.

“The matter is out of Khan’s hands now,” he claimed, adding that “he should gather 172 members against the Opposition in the National Assembly rather than gathering one million people for the Islamabad rally.”

The PDM chief said that the workers should reach Islamabad as soon as they are summoned.

Taking a jibe at Sheikh Rasheed, who had claimed a day prior that he is standing in support with Imran Khan “like a wall”, Fazl said that the so-called support is nothing short of feeble.

He criticised the interior minister and said that “he is someone who bites the hand that feeds him,” adding that “no one can stop the Opposition from entering the federal capital”.

“If large gatherings determine the popularity of a political party, then the ‘entire nation’ can gather on my one call,” he boasted. He stressed the need for dispelling the impression that these were not the people of Pakistan, but some other people, decided the fate of the country.