Fazl asks ANP, PPP to reconsider their decisions

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Terming the attitude of Pakistan People’s Party and Awami National Party as inappropriate, the head of opposition alliance PDM, Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday urged both the parties to reconsider their decision to resignations.

The PDM was created for very big purpose and not to dismantle over such petty issues, he said during talks with journalists along with PML-N leaders.

He said that there was no ambiguity in the fact that PPP and ANP have parted ways from PDM. It is unfortunate that both the parties have resigned, he added.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that our apprehensions are justified and it is our right to seek clarification from the two parties, adding, “We are giving another chance to PPP and ANP; both parties should reconsider their decision of parting ways with PDM.”

He said that PDM was ready to listen to both the PPP and ANP, their leadership should turn to the opposition alliance. PDM was not set up to fight for positions but for a great cause, he claimed.