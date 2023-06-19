Tariq Saeed Peshawar

President of the ruling alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and chief of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) s Maulana Fazl ur Rehman Sunday alleged that country’s development projects including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were stopped under a ‘foreign agenda adding former prime minister Imran Khan was being backed by Israeli agents and friends

Addressing a public gathering in Dera Ismail Khan, the Maulana from DI Khan claimed those who had supervised vote rigging in the 2018 general polls and beneficiaries were present nowhere.

“We had fought against them for 3.5 years, awakened the nation through 14 peaceful million marches and overthrown the [PTI] government. We are aware of those persons who were responsible for vote rigging in the 2018 general polls”. Fazl said.

The PDM chief said that they had also raised complaints to the state but never crossed the limit while PTI protestors had attacked GHQ and Corps Commander House, hurled stones at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and torched mosques.

Maulana Fazl alleged that even the state, Shariah and religion are not safe from the PTI protestors. He added that his predictions have proved true and PTI leaders are now hiding everywhere. “Israeli agents and friends are backing the PTI chief. The enemies of Pakistan, China and CPEC are friends of the PTI chairman”. JUI Supremo alleged.