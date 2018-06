Karachi

Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair has signed a summery for the appointment of former bureaucrat Fazalur Rehman as a caretaker chief minister of Sindh.

According to an official statement issued here on Friday, the caretaker chief minister will take oath of the office at an oath-taking ceremony at the Governor House on Saturday.

The Sindh Governor will administer the oath to the caretaker chief minister.—APP