Fazal used as tissue paper by PDM: Hussain

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Accusing Maulana Fazal ur Rehman of causing major damage to the Jamiat-ul-Islam-F, a disgruntled leader of the party Hafiz Hussain Ahmed has said the former was used as tissue paper by the Pakistan Democratic Movement that is confronting serious crisis.

The former JUI MNA and senior leader of the party who along with his three other senior colleagues was expelled from the JUI-F ranks after they had openly criticized Maulana Fazal’s policies and later announced their own faction JUI Pakistan, called for uniting all the factions of JUI and invited Maulana Fazl ur Rehman to join their group and announce elections in the party.

Talking to media after inauguration ceremony of the JUI’s contact office in Peshawar, Hafiz Hussain Ahmad observed that the eleven party’s opposition alliance PDM was fighting its existence following serious differences between PPP and PML N over the election of Yousaf Raza Gilani as leader of opposition in the Senate.

He said Maulana Fazl ur Rehman’s politics was self-centered and was trying to restore his reputation adding the PDM parties used him as the tissue paper.

He also demanded of Maulana Fazlur Rehman to restore the constitution of the party immediately.

“The PDM’s future has come to the fore after yesterday’s developments. Have mercy on our party with return of the focus towards Jamiat,” Hafiz Hussain told Maulana Fazal.

He said an effort was being made to transform the JUI into a family party by trying to harm those following the ideology of the party.