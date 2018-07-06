Fazal urges traders to keep Tariq road clean

Our Special Correspondent

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Fazal-ur-Rehman has directed district administration East to ensure proper cleanliness of Tariq Road. “The filthy look of newly constructed road defaces the entire area.”

He was talking to a delegation of Tariq Road Traders Welfare Association led by its Aslam Bhatti here on Thursday at his office. The other members in the delegation were Muhammad Asad Towfique, Fawad Hussain, Kaleem Shahryar and others.

He said that he had visited Tariq Rod and found that the shopkeepers had thrown trash and other waste of their shops on the road.

“It is a [Tariq Road] beautiful road and is being defaced and destroyed with trash – its cleanliness must be maintained properly and you as an association should educate your members,” he said.

The chief minister also directed DC and DMC East to ensure regular and timely cleanliness of the road.

The chief minister was told that Kaleem has made a two Kilometers long white flag – a flag for peace. The association had a plan to launch the flag at Sea View where people would sign it to promote peace in the country.

The chief minister directed Culture department to support the association to launch white flag of the peace.

