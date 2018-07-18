Fazal ur Rehman Khalil denies joining PTI

RAWALPINDI : Chief of Ansar ul Ummah Maulana Fazalur Rehman Khalil has denied joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf but said he has only announced support for PTI candidate Asad Omar.

Asad Umer on his social media account wrote “Maulana Fazalur Rehman Khalil had joined PTI but later he clarified that Khalil has supported PTI along with his hundred of followers.

Khalil, who previously headed Harkatul Mujahideen, is on the US list of Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). He later founded “Ansarul Ummah.”

Maulana confirmed to NNI that he had announced support to PTI after Asad Omar visited him. “We will support the PTI candidate,” he said. However, he clarified that he has not joined PTI.

