Fazal rejects SC-sanctioned talks with PTI

Says ‘We are not ready to accept this oppression of the court’

Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday rejected the possibility of holding negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan despite the directives issued by the Supreme Court a day earlier.

Speaking at a press conference, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F leader said: “Inshallah there will be no need for any negotiations [with Imran Khan ].”

During the presser, Fazl took a hardline against both the possibility of any negotiations with PTI and the Supreme Court.

Accusing the apex court of being partial to the PTI chief, the PDM head said: “If the Supreme Court can show flexibility towards Imran Khan, then why can’t they show flexibility towards us?”

In the hard-hitting conference, the PDM chief slammed the court of being partial in the matter.

He asked: “Is this a court or a panchayat?”

Maulana Fazl said: “The court wants us to agree on a date for the elections. According to the Constitution, it is mandatory to hold elections within 90 days, but if Imran Khan agrees on a date, then it is right.”