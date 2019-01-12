Fazal optimistic to bring PPP-PML-N together shortly

Says homes of poor being demolished, influentials’ being regularised

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Banking on the alliance between the two arch-rivals Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-N of the deposed Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, to steer him out of the trouble and create hurdles for the incumbent government, the Jamiat-e- Ulema-e-I chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman Saturday vowed to bring the country’s two major opposition parties together shortly.

Talking to journalists here Saturday, Maulana Fazal, who has hinted many a times not to let the PTI government sail smoothly, asserted that his efforts will prove fruitful and he will manage to end differences between the leadership of PPP and PML-N within months.

The JUI-F leader claimed though he met with PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari but the current political situation did not came under discussion in the meeting.

Maulana from D I Khan, who was defeated on both the seats of National Assembly he contested in 2018 general polls by the PTI candidates, came hard on Imran Khan’s government saying it has doubled the miseries of the common man due to unprecedented price hike specially by effecting raise in the rates of gas and electricity.

Maulana Fazal asked thePTI government to act upon the agreements signed with the seminaries. He also accused the government over ongoing demolition drive and said that the homes of the poor were being razed but on the contrary illegal structures of the influentials were being regularized.

Share on: WhatsApp