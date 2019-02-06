Fazal not to mediate between Zardari-MNS any longer

Admits failed to end differences between the two

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The Chief of his own faction of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Maulana Fazal ur Rehman Wednesday admitted neither could he manage to end difference Between the Asif Ali Zardari and Mian Nawaz Sharif nor was he interested any longer in mediation between the two joints of the country’s political arena facing charges of massive corruption.

The JUI F Supremo, it may be recalled, has been running from pillar to post to bring the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) of former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party on the same page in order to form strong opposition against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf. “I could not end difference between Nawaz and Zardari and would no longer mediate between them”. The Maulana from D I khan who was defeated on both National assembly seats by the PTI candidates in 2018 elections and has since then been spending his energies to frustrate the present regime, told newsmen in Peshawar.

“I can now only wish that the differences between the two major political parties are resolved as early as possible”. Maulana Fazal, who had on January 12 vowed to bring PPP and PML-N on the same page, within a period of five months, maintained adding in the current circumstances it has become vital for the opposition to be united.

Maulana Fazal said he tried his level best to end the differences between Zardari and Nawaz, but their complaints with each other remained intact. He said differences of opinion are common in politics yet there must always be a room to resolve the differences and the present opposition was required to evolve joint strategy and form a united front.

