Fazal demands eliminating army role from electioneering

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Continuing his tirade against the national institutions, the secretary general of his own faction of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman who also heads of Pakistan Democratic Movement on Sunday said the Army must be kept away from the electioneering process.

“The Opposition parties will not negotiate with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government yet it can hold parleys with those who brought Prime Minster Imran Khan Government into power,” the disgruntled Maulana from D I Khan told newsmen in Peshawar.

“However, there will be some conditions before the talks that they will have to assure us that they won’t repeat what they did in the past,” Maulana said in an obvious reference to the security forces.

The leader of PDM whose two major components Pakistan People’s Party and Awami National Party have already bidden farewell to the alliance, also made a tall claim that it was after pressure from him PM Khan refused to give the US bases in Pakistan.

“PM Imran Khan was planning to give the US bases in Pakistan but I warned him that the country will become Afghanistan if he allows US bases in the country and after that he (PM Imran) refused to provide bases to US in Pakistan,” Fazal claimed.

Fazal also announced a third round of rallies against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government in Karachi and Swat.

“The PDM, an alliance of the opposition parties, will hold its first rally in Swat on July 4 and the second one in Karachi on July 29,” the PDM chief said.

Maulana Fazal said Army should have no role in the elections in Pakistan and must be kept away adding the police force was enough to handle the electioneering process effectively.

