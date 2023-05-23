Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan quits PTI

LAHORE – Announcing to quit the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), the former minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan PTI announced to quit his party.

Addressing a news conference on Tuesday, Chohan said the decision was taken in view of incidents after his arrest. He lamented the arrest of his family members and the ransacking of his house, who according to him was done on the behest of Maryam Nawaz.

Imran Khan remained tight-lipped after my arrest and that forced me to review my political struggle, he said.

The outspoken leader clarfieid that it’s not the politician’s job is to clash with the state, as she opposed extremism in politics. Chohan said love for the army runs in my family, and lamented that he was sidelined for quite sometime due to his pro-army narrative.

He mentioned advising Imran Khan to avoid policy of stand off with the state, and armed forces, adding that he was also expelled from the PTI Core Committee Committee for quite some time.