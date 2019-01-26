Faysal Bank supports LUMS outreach programme

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Faysal Bank Limited has come forward in support of the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) National Outreach Programme (NOP). Recently, Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO of Faysal Bank presented a donation cheque to Mr. Shahid Hussain, Member Board of Trustees of LUMS, at a ceremony arranged by the Office of Advancement at LUMS.

LUMS NOP searches for top talent across the country and facilitates the education of selected students through provision of required financial support including tuition, boarding and lodging expenses, as well as living and book allowances.

Yousaf Hussain stated, “Faysal Bank remains committed to supporting education & professional development related initiatives focused on our youth. With partnerships like LUMS NOP, we hope to provide avenues for deserving students to get high quality education. We are confident that ‘Faysal Bank Graduates’ will effectively contribute towards the development of our country.”

Shahid Hussain presented a detailed overview of the recent achievements and future plans of the University. He also elaborated on the diversity of educational disciplines, high quality faculty and world class research facilities offered by LUMS. Mr. Yousaf Hussain, after a detailed tour of the campus, lauded the vision &commitment of the leadership at LUMS, which has made it one of the premier educational institutions in the Region.

