Faysal Bank sponsors Karachi Eat Festival

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Faysal Bank has sponsored metropolitan’s biggest annual eat festival, Karachi Eat Festival. The ensuing weekend on 12th, 13th and 14th of Jan 2018, Benazir Bhutto Park will turn into a haven for foodies as Karachi hosts its biggest annual food festival. The much awaited festival, organized by Cko Event Architecture manages to bring the city’s diverse food variety under one roof.

From the most creative and talented chefs providing gourmet recipes to street vendors preparing gol gappas and bun kababs on the spot, Karachi Eat is geared up this year to offer mouthwatering delights to its attendees and a lot more.

Old favorites including The Pantry, Desi Gali, Wing It, Bond Street Waffles and Chapli Kabab House are returning this year to tantalize attendees’ taste buds while many new food entrants such as Desi Gali and London Fries will create intense competition for the existing food brands. Moreover traditional street food vendors are also joining hands this year to revive delicacies of Karachi.

Apart from approximately more than 126 food kiosks and stalls, there will be various other activities to keep everyone busy. Like previous years of Karachi Eat Festival, a huge turnout of food enthusiasts is expected at the event.

Speaking on the initiative Yousaf Hussain President and CEO, Faysal Bank Limited said “Karachi Eat Festival is expanding every year as it provides numerous opportunities to large scale and small scale food vendors to gain attention.

The event offers a complete family recreation spot to families of the metropolitan. We at Faysal Bank are proud to be a part of this exciting venture yet again.” He further added “Faysal Bank has always been a part of such refreshing activities and we believe that it is our responsibility to support such ventures and contribute to the society in a manner that people of all ages could enjoy from it.”