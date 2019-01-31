Faysal Bank reinforces commitment to Islamic Banking

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan’s premier banking institution, Faysal Bank Limited, reiterated its plans at IBA City Campus to convert into a full-fledged Islamic banking financial institution over the next few years. Faysal Bank currently has a branch network of 455 branches with 255 dedicated Islamic branches. 100 new Islamic branches are to be opened this year, the Bank intends to consolidate its network around 600 plus.

Present at the event were Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO of Faysal Bank, Dr. Ishrat Hussain Chairman IBA CEIF and Mr. Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, Director IBA CEIF as well as various dignitaries from both prestigious organizations.

Speaking at the ceremony, Yousaf Hussain, CEO of Faysal Bank stated, “The fast-growing Islamic banking industry in Pakistan requires qualified and well-trained people in many disciplines and at all levels. Our partnership with IBA CEIF is a strategic alliance which will ensure the provision of skilled human resources in the field of Islamic banking. This partnership will not only benefit us, but the entire Islamic finance industry as well.”

Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Chairman IBA CEIF presented a detailed account of recent achievements of IBA CEIF and its MS IBF Program. He also elaborated on how these funds will be used to provide scholarship to deserving MS IBF students who are selected on merit and need basis by the university’s scholarship committee. Graduating students will henceforth be called “Faysal Bank Scholars”.

The combined market knowledge and insights from Faysal Bank and IBA CEIF can make meaningful contributions to equipping future generations with knowledge and education so that they can become an asset to our country and play their role in serving the nation.

Yousaf Hussain, after a detailed tour of the campus, lauded the vision & commitment of the leadership at IBA CEIF and its MS IBF Program, which has made it one of the premier Islamic banking educational institutions in the region.

