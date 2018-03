Staff Reporter

Karachi

Faysal Bank has introduced first of its kind facility for digitally creating and trading in Investor Portfolio Securities (IPS) accounts. Our valued customers, by using Mobit Internet Banking/ Mobile App on their devices, can easily trade in government securities without having to visit a physical branch. Through Faysal Self Invest, Mobit users will have access to a 24/7 live rate sheet quoting prices for Govt of Pakistan Securities.