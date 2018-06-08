Faysal Bank joins hand with MCC

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Faysal Bank Limited has joined hands with Metro Cash & Carry to introduce various discounts and offers for Faysal Bank’s customers.

With this collaboration, credit card customers of Faysal Bank can avail cash back and will also be able to avail tactical discounts, reward points redemption and instalment plans in the days to come at all branches of Metro Cash & Carry all across Pakistan.

Commenting on this initiative, Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, Head of Retail Banking, Faysal Bank stated, “We are constantly looking to enhance our product value proposition for our customers. This alliance will play a vital role in developing a strong mutually beneficial business relationship between Faysal Bank and Metro Cash & Carry”.