Faysal Bank, Honda enter into a strategic alliance

Commerce Reporter

Islamabad

Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) joins hands with Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Ltd. to offer exclusive rewards and value added services to their customers.

As part of the Strategic Alliance between Faysal Bank and Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited, customers can avail fast track vehicle delivery along with complimentary vehicle maintenance and accessories. Furthermore, customers will also receive priority treatment at Faysal Bank and Honda Atlas Authorized Dealership Premises.

Faysal Bank’s footprint now spreads over more than 120 cities with over 400(including 198 Islamic) branches. With total assets in excess of Rs 444.5 billion, placing it amongst the significant players in Pakistan’s banking industry.

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited is a joint venture between Honda Motor Company Limited Japan, and the Atlas Group of Companies, Pakistan. The company was incorporated on November 04, 1992 and joint venture agreement was signed on August 05, 1993. Since then the Dealerships network has expanded and now the company has Twenty Five 3S (Sales, Service and Spare Parts), Sixteen 2S (Service and Spare Parts) and Six 1S (Spare Parts) authorized dealerships network in all major cities of Pakistan.

Speaking on this occasion President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faysal Bank Yousaf Hussain, said “HACPL formed a natural alliance considering the market segment we are operating in and hopefully this alliance would prove to be successful in terms of offering the best services to our customers.

Speaking at the occasion CEO Honda Atlas Car Pakistan Limited Hironobu Yoshimura said “This initiative had created an ideal scenario for both Faysal Bank and Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited. Via this alliance, we aim to strengthen our customer relations by providing the best Honda vehicles at the best possible financial package offered by Faysal Bank Auto Finance”.

Faysal Bank believes that this alliance will play an essential role in cultivating a strong mutually beneficial business relationship for both Faysal Bank and HACPL and will benefit their customers.

Head Retail Banking at Faysal Bank Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, added, “Faysal Bank and HACPL were key players in growing the auto finance business and together we can contribute towards further strengthening the industry standards”.

Head Consumer Finance Faysal Bank Syed Iftikhar Ul Haq, also mentioned, “This alliance will add to our vision of providing the best customer value proposition along with building a healthier consumer finance portfolio”.