Fawad welcomes constitution of SC bench on Asghar Khan case

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that constitution of Supreme Court bench on Asghar Khan case was a good omen.

In a tweet, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has already directed Federal Investigation Agency for implementation of the Supreme Court directives on Asghar Khan case.

The minister said that Asghar Khan case exposed the political character of the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz. He said that it was ironic that the political heirs of Benazir Bhutto were now allies of the PML-N.—APP

