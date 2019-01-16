Fawad vows to safe guard journalists interest

Staff Reporter

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that his ministry is planning to table a bill in the National Assembly for the protection of journalists. The new legislation will be similar to the one enacted in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

This was stated by Chaudhry at an awards ceremony, organised by the Centre for Excellence in Journalism, in collaboration with the Centre for Communications Programmes Pakistan, Palladium Pakistan and the Sukh Initiative at the Institute of Business Administration’s city campus on Tuesday.

Journalists from across Pakistan submitted their news stories that had been published between July 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018. The aim of this independent annual award is to recognize and promote rights-based reporting in Pakistan, especially on issues that affect the most ignored and marginalised factions of society.

Awards were distributed to print and broadcast journalists who developed exceptional stories, that brought to the fore some of the most imperative issues afflicting society.

Fawad Chawdry, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, who was the chief guest at the ceremony spoke at length of the reforms he is trying to bring about at the ministry. “I am honored to be here, and I think this is a brilliant initiative,” he started, praising the CEJ’s efforts.

He announced that the information ministry is trying to work on the development of a media technology school in Pakistan and the development of a journalist protection act, similar to the legislation in KP.

The information minister added that he is working on providing health insurance to working journalists and is committed to safeguarding the interests of journalists in Pakistan.

“The future is of ideas, where only superior ideas will win and they can only be generated through constructive debate and dialogue,” he added.

Share on: WhatsApp