Fawad to raise matter of Shahbaz return in NA

Islamabad

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has stated to raise the matter of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif’s repatriation in the next session of the National Assembly. The minister also urged the Speaker of the House and the Punjab government to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities. “Why isn’t Shehbaz Sharif returning to the country […] the person on whose guarantee Nawaz Sharif went abroad is himself residing in London.”

He revealed that he has already written a letter to the Speaker for carrying out proceedings for disqualification of Shehbaz Sharif.

“I would request the Speaker to take notice of the disappearance of the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly,” he said.

“The opposition leader isn’t returning so we must initiate proceedings to choose a new opposition leader.” The minister also urged the provincial government to take legal action(s) against Shehbaz who had given his personal guarantee for Nawaz’s return.–INP