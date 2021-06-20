Fawad sees no democracy in Sindh

Staff Reporter Karachi

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will lead the campaign in Sindh during the next general elections, vowing that the government in the province will be formed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as it is not possible for Pakistan People’s Party to win on the basis of its dismal performance.

The minister was addressing a press conference here on Sunday. Stressing on monitoring of development budget, he said that a mechanism is in offing for monitoring of the Public Sector Development Programme projects so that proper utilisation of funds and relief to the masses could be ensured.

It seemed that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is unaware of Article 140-A which required provinces to establish a local government system, convene provincial finance commission and devolve political, administrative and financial responsibility and authority to the elected representatives of the local governments so that basic issues of the masses could be resolved, he said.

“We do not expect that the chief minister Sindh will take any measure in this regard, due to which, we are appealing the Supreme Court to look into the matter and ensure implementation of Article 140-A in the province,” he said, adding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had already constituted the Provincial Finance Commission and the process is underway in Punjab where it will be announced later this year.

The PTI government had issued over Rs1,800 billion in the previous two years under the NFC award to Sindh while Rs700-750 billion were earmarked for the province for the financial year 2021-22, the minister said, adding that despite receiving such a large