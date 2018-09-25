Fawad seeks Japanese investment in economy, media

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said Pakistan highly valued its bilateral relations with Japan and would like Tokyo to invest in the domain of media and information, besides the economy.

The minister, in a meeting with Japanese Ambassador Takashi Kurai here, observed that Pakistan and Japan enjoyed strong commercial and trade ties, and the latter had extended generous assistance to Pakistan at crucial times.

Fawad said Japan, which had been a role model in regard to economic progress for the world, should come up with independent projects for Pakistan.

He said that media could be an effective tool not only in promoting positive image of the country but also countering narrative of extremists and terrorists. He emphasized the need for joint ventures in the realm of films, drama and production as those mediums were vital to understand each others’ culture and values.

He also proposed the establishment of media cities in the suburbs of Karachi and Islamabad having state-of-the-art studios and equipment, with Japanese assistance and cooperation. Dilating on the importance of Japanese equipment, the minister recalled that the microphone used for the historic announcement of the creation of Pakistan in 1947 was also made in Japan. He said doors of Pakistan National Council of Arts were open for holding cultural events of Japan as they provided an opportunity for entertainment and understanding of each others’ culture. The minister also proposed sharing of Japanese films and dramas with dubbing facility for Pakistani viewers.

Ambassador Takashi Kurai stressed the need to enhance political and diplomatic exchanges, and broadening of cooperation in the fields of law, media and information.

He said presently 83 Japanese companies were working in Pakistan, mostly in the automobile sector. He said that Japan looked forward to the completion of projects under CPEC,that would benefit Pakistan and its people. He said that Japan had always relied on indigenous labour and provided a helping hand in transfer of technology and training of local workers.

He offered Pakistan to replicate ISDB-T (Integrated Services Digital Broadcasting Terrestrial) system synchronised with mobile phones and television sets as it provided warning for natural disasters, like earthquakes.

The minister, welcoming the proposal, said both sides needed to work out details and a meeting of experts might be arranged in that regard. The Japanese ambassador said his country was looking forward to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Tokyo visit and Japanese PM’s to Pakistan. He also congratulated Chaudhry Fawad Hussain over assuming his office as information minister of Pakistan.

