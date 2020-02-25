Fawad seeks inquiry over Nawaz’s ‘medical tests’

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday criticized the Punjab government for their “questionable medical tests” of Nawaz Sharif and called for an inquiry into them.

The minister in a series of tweets questioned why the former prime minister’s medical reports were not being sent from UK.

“One of the reasons why Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports are not being sent from UK could be that the tests being conducted there are different from the ones that were conducted in Pakistan, and the UK doctors are hesitant in declaring Nawaz as seriously ill,” Chaudhry said.

He added that it means that the medical tests conducted by the Punjab government were suspicious.

“In these circumstances, the Punjab government should set up an inquiry which should examine the health department, laboratory and the doctors’ connivance with the Sharif family and bring the facts in front of the public.”Responding to Chaudhry’s allegation, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Tallal Chaudhry said the federal minister’s remarks were not against Nawaz Sharif but against the Punjab government.

“Fawad Chaudhry has declared Punjab government, Yasmin Rashid and the doctors of Services Hospital as fake,” Tallal said, adding that the minister was trying to square things with the Punjab government by bringing in Nawaz Sharif.

“Nawaz Sharif’s reports have been submitted as per the court’s orders,” he said. “Fawad Chaudhry will not become the chief minister by giving such statements.”—INP