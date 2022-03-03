Fawad says India behind terrorism in Pakistan, Kulbhushan is a proof

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the arrest of a serving Indian officer Kulbhushan Jadhav from Balochistan on this day six years ago proved that India is behind terrorism in Pakistan.
In a tweet, the Federal Minister said Kulbhushan was the mastermind behind terrorism in Karachi and Balochistan.
Six years back today, Pakistan Army arrested a serving Indian Army officer #KulbhushanJadhav who was hiding in Balochistan and was masterminding terrorist attacks in Karachi and Balochistan. This was another direct evidence of Indian involvement in terrorism in Pak
— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 3, 2022