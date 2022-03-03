Fawad says India behind terrorism in Pakistan, Kulbhushan is a proof

By
Web Desk
-
38
Radio Pakistan

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the arrest of a serving Indian officer Kulbhushan Jadhav from Balochistan on this day six years ago proved that India is behind terrorism in Pakistan.

In a tweet, the Federal Minister said Kulbhushan was the mastermind behind terrorism in Karachi and Balochistan.

